WASHINGTON — When Democrats won the majority in the House of Representatives last year, they promised an avalanche of investigations into President Donald Trump and those in his circles, and that’s exactly what they are doing.

Now, one freshman Republican Congressman from Florida is finding himself at the center of that effort.

“We need to look at real issues that impact the lives of Floridians,” said Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida) 17th District.

From the Florida legislature to Capitol Hill, Steube said he never expected his service in Washington would hinge on the past.

“All we are focused on is the 2016 campaign,” he said in an interview with Spectrum News.

Steube serves on both House Judiciary and Oversight — two committees led by Democrats who are aiming their investigative firepower on the President, eager to pry into his business dealings, interactions with foreign governments, and overall conduct since assuming office.

“Everything they have been focused on in their committees is the Mueller report or subpoenaing individuals or bringing in secretaries in,” Steube said in frustration.

"Those are the type of things that I don’t think is moving our country forward, trying to look back to 2016,” he added.

As a new member in the minority, Steube faces a harsh reality — he has no seat at the table.

“It’s frustrating when you come up here to move the country forward and to work on big policies, yet we are subpoenaing 81 people that have some association to the Trump campaign to try to find some type of collusion with Russia,” he said.

A wide range of investigations are expected to continue on Capitol Hill, even after the redacted Mueller report is released . Steube said he hopes the report’s findings will encourage Democrats to shift their focus and eventually put an end to the probes.

“We need to look at real issues that impact the lives of Floridians. The economy, jobs, healthcare, the crisis on our border — those are the type of things that we should be focused on, not subpoenas,” he said.

The content of Mueller’s redacted report is likely to define the direction of these inquiries on Capitol Hill in the months to come.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to subpoena the Justice Department for the Special Counsel’s complete report as soon as this week.