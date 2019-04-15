ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies have released the identity of the man whose body was found buried in an Orlando-area backyard on Sunday.

They say the remains are that of 27-year-old Brandon Boone.

Investigators say a search warrant led them to the body, which was in the backyard of a home on Glasgow Avenue. Neighbors watched as SWAT units and deputies surrounded the home this past weekend.

A neighbor gave me these pictures of @OrangeCoSheriff out at the home this weekend. This is from the same day they found the body. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/RGQW4UxVLs — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) April 15, 2019

The neighborhood is just north of Universal Orlando in the Dr. Phillips area.

Deputies have been no stranger to the home; they've responded to 42 calls to the address in the past year.

Still, residents in the neighborhood expressed shock and worry.

"We were like, 'Wow, this is crazy, in our neighborhood, in Dr. Phillips,' " Javier Gerena said. "To be honest, it caught me as a big surprise to find out that someone’s body was found around here."

The investigation is ongoing.