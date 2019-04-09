WASHINGTON — The largest union of government employees is calling on Congress to question the TSA administrator about reports of bullying and retaliation at Orlando International Airport, which were brought to light by a Spectrum News 13 Watchdog Investigation .

Largest federal union wants inquiry after Watchdog Investigation

Orlando TSA workers describe culture of bullying, retaliation

Transportation Security Administration Administrator David Pekoske is scheduled to testify before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Tuesday.

That's where the American Federation of Government Employees , which represents 700,000 federal workers, wants committee members to question Pekoske about what the TSA is doing to address the workplace bullying and retaliation described in the Watchdog report.

In February, TSA worker Robert Henry jumped to his death from a hotel balcony inside Orlando International Airport. In the early stages of the investigation into his suicide, it was thought that stress from being on furlough during the partial government shutdown led to his death.

But almost two dozen Orlando TSA workers told Spectrum News 13 that there's a pervasive culture of bullying and retaliation among TSA workers at the airport. Coworkers of Henry said they'd witnessed him being bullied by other coworkers as well as managers.

"Our hearts go out to Robert’s friends, family, and coworkers, who are certainly still grieving from this terrible loss," AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr. said in a news release. "No one should have to suffer through the pain that Robert was obviously experiencing at work, and to hear that it may have been a contributing factor in his untimely death is simply tragic."

AFGE TSA Council President Hydrick Thomas is also calling on Congress to question Pekoske.

"It is never OK for an employee to be bullied at work. To hear that bullying may have contributed to this TSA officer's tragic and untimely death shows a failure of leadership at TSA,” Thomas said. "TSA must take action to address the culture of bullying that has taken root at Orlando International Airport."