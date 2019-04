MIMS, Fla. — Two people in Mims were shot Sunday night on Main Street, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BSCO spokesperson Tod Goodyear, the shooting victims were transported to Parrish Medical Center in Titusville. There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries.

Goodyear also confirmed that Parrish Medical was placed on lockdown.

No further details are available yet.