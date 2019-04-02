MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Now's your chance to come up with ideas to save the passenger train ride into Mount Dora.

Mount Dora community trying to save Royal Palm Railroad

Its rail lines are no longer up to standard for rail service

Royal Palm Railroad must end service on April 22, because the 100-year-old rail lines are no longer up to standard for passenger rail service.

Several Mount Dora business owners are upset because they claim over 1,500 train passengers visit the city during the weekends.

“Definitely there's going to be a negative impact on our shops. There's not a lot of parking in downtown Mount Dora. The amount of people it brings in. The amount of happiness it brings in. It's going to be an incredible loss for all of us,” said Kate Barnard, owner of ‘Magical Meat Boutique.’

Another major stakeholder is the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce . Their office is in an historic train station, and they get hundreds of passengers waiting inside the air conditioned space for the next train.

A workshop meeting will be held Tuesday at the Mount Dora City Hall at 1 p.m. The public is invited and offered a chance to submit ideas.