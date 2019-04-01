SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has weighed in on the ongoing billing problems with SunPass revealed by Spectrum News Watchdog investigators . He says he’s willing to do more to remedy the issue, while also sharing direct action people at home can take.

“I know that there is some stuff in the works, but some of this stuff can be annoying, and I want it to run smoothly so I’m totally willing to make even bigger changes — absolutely,” DeSantis said.

The governor did not say what those changes could be, however, he did acknowledge that swift action is being taken to hold SunPass vendor Conduet responsible for ongoing billing problems.

“We have gone and pursued all penalties — the maximum that we can to vindicate the interest of the tax payer, and I’ve told my (Department of Transportation) secretary, ‘You know if there are issues that people have, let’s respond to them,” the Governor said.

Carl Graddy is still waiting on a response — he’s a SunPass customer who received a bill from SunPass for $794.00, charges he says he didn’t make.

Since we last spoke with him, he’s gotten another bill for a little over $200.

Graddy says he’s remaining hopeful after hearing the DeSantis’ response to Spectrum News’s questions.