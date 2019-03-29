DELAND, Fla. — Start times at Volusia County public schools will change next year after School Board members approved a new bell schedule Thursday night.
The move came during a special workshop in their board room at the DeLand Administrative Complex on North Clara Avenue.
Under the new bell schedule, which will take effect for the 2019-2020 school year, elementary schools will run from 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; middle schools from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and high schools from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.