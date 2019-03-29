MELBOURNE, Fla. — The demo team for the F-35 , the U.S. military's most advanced combat jet, is making its North American debut this weekend in Brevard County.

The U.S. Air Force Lightning II team will be flying over the skies of the 2019 Melbourne Air and Space Show at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport this weekend.

A crew chief on the F-35 team, and a pilot from the Navy's F-18 Super Hornet legacy team also performing, are Space Coast natives.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Paul Ogletree hails from Merritt Island, and Navy Lt. Dominic "Iceman" Garcia is from Melbourne.

"(It's a) little nerve-racking performing in front of my home crowd, but (I'm) super excited to get this show kicked off here," Ogletree said. "This is our first show for the F-35 demonstration team ever. So I am super excited that my hometown is the first to see it."

"It means a lot," Garcia added. "The men and women of Strike Fighter 122 are honored to be here, and I am just thankful for the opportunity."

Air show officials want patrons to be safe, so bring sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and bring earbuds or noise-canceling headphones.

"To see families come out here, with little kids eyes wide open, smiles on their faces, the planes doing what they do in the air, the pilots so talented, that's the gratification we get putting on this show," said Chris Dirato of the Melbourne Air and Space Show.