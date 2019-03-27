ORLANDO, Fla. — While we are tracking showers now, it is not affecting everyone. And going to the beach will not be advised due to rough surf.

The latest cold front to move through will have low pressure developing along it, setting up showers and strong winds, especially on the east coast.

Highs will be confined to the upper 60s and low 70s as cooler air gets drawn in with a strong north-northeast wind.

Showers will gradually taper Wednesday evening but a few may hang on for coastal Volusia and Brevard counties. Wednesday night will be a bit cooler, in the low to mid-50s inland.

Any leftover clouds and coastal showers will dissipate early Thursday, transitioning us back to sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-70s, marking the quick end to the cooling trend.

Warmer readings will stick around through the weekend, with rain staying out of the forecast until early next week.

Beach and surf forecast

Hazardous boating conditions are slated for Wednesday with strong winds from the northeast around 15 to 30 knots and higher gusts, warranting a gale warning.

Seas will be in the range of 8 to 11 feet offshore. In the near shore waters, it will be considered very poor for swimming and surfing and getting in the water is not advised.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.