A children's medicine is being recalled due to a bacterial contamination.

Dollar General has issued a recall for its infant cough syrup.

It was sold at Dollar General

The FDA has found bacteria in 1 in 10 bottles.

Infant Cough Syrup + Music from the DG | Health brand was sold at Dollar General stores across the country.

The makers of the medicine issued the recall because children who take the product can come down with two forms of gastrointestinal illnesses.

The Food and Drug Administration found bacteria in one in ten bottles. Production has been suspended while the manufacturer investigates the source of the contamination.

Customers should discontinue use of the medicine and return it for a full refund.