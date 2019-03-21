ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Jennifer Kesse has settled a lawsuit against the city of Orlando and Orlando Police in exchange for the police department's entire case file involving the missing woman's disappearance.

Kesse has been missing for 13 years. Her boyfriend was the last person to speak with her by phone on the evening of January 23, 2006.

Investigators think Kesse was abducted outside of her condominium the next morning. Her car was found several days later in the parking lot of an apartment complex about a mile from her condo. Investigators say surveillance video shows an unidentified person parking the car and walking away.

Kesse's disappearance led to an exhaustive search involving volunteers, K-9 units, helicopters, and resources from Orlando Police and the FBI.

In the years since her disappearance, Kesse's family has pushed to obtain investigative reports and evidence from Orlando Police so the family could pursue a private investigation.

The Kesse family filed a lawsuit against the city of Orlando and Orlando Police in December 2018 after they say the department ignored repeated requests for years for Kesse's case file.

On Thursday, the Kesse family said they had reached a settlement deal with the city and OPD that will provide the family with the case information they're seeking.

"One challenge has been in getting access to the files. The ultimate goal of finding Jennifer still remains, and it will be a daunting task after 13 years gone," the Kesse family said in a statement released Thursday. "We want to thank everyone who has been on this journey with us for so long as well as those of you who may have just found out about Jennifer's continued disappearance. It has been through your continued caring, actions and generosity that has kept Jennifer's name, face and cause out there for well over a decade."

Orlando Police Department declined to comment specifically, referring to the settlement deal.

"The City of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department recognizes the genuine desire of the Kesse family to obtain the investigative materials and wish to allow them the access they seek in this matter. All parties also recognize the desire to forego prolonged litigation and resolve the disputes between them relating to the Litigation, and all claims that have or could have been asserted by the parties," the settlement deal reads.

The settlement will avoid a trial that had been scheduled to begin May 6.

In 2006, Kesse's family first became aware that something was wrong when she failed to call her boyfriend on the morning of January 24, and then never showed up to work. Both were unusual for Kesse, family members say.

The initial search and subsequent investigation into Kesse's disappearance have turned up few leads. A search of her car found only a latent print and a small DNA fiber.

Kesse's cellphone offered little insight because it was turned off, and her credit cards have not been used since her disappearance. Valuables were found in her car, ruling out robbery as a motive.

The Kesse family has paid $18,648.24 to obtain the case records.