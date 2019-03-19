ORLANDO, Fla. — There were more detours Monday on Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in Orlando.

Elton John concert Monday night was makeup concert from November

Some fans who had tickets to November date said they couldn't get in

Fans who had been waiting since November after an ear infection delayed that performance had saved their tickets to use last night.

But a Ticketmaster glitch apparently kept some locked out of Monday night's concert .

"(Ticketmaster and Amway Center) are telling me that I sold the tickets, and I didn't sell my tickets," said Christian Noll, who showed up at at Amway Center on Monday night and was denied entry into the concert.

"There (are) people sitting in our seats, and we were sitting in those seats in November with our friends," Noll said. "These are the same (tickets). I didn't even print them out again. These are the exact same tickets that I printed out the first time."

Spectrum News 13 has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment or clarification but has not heard back.