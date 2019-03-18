WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — An Orange County Sheriff 's deputy was arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge.

Master Deputy Scott Renaux, a 23-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested by Winter Garden Police at about 4:20 a.m., deputies said in a news release.

Renaux was off-duty and driving a personal vehicle at the time, the Sheriff's Office said.

He has been relieved of law enforcement responsibilities for now. After the criminal case is resolved, the agency will conduct an internal investigation, it said.

"We are committed to serving this community with integrity and ensuring that any alleged misconduct is thoroughly investigated and that the results of that investigation are made public," Sheriff John Mina said in the news release.

No other details on the incident were immediately available.