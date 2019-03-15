ORLANDO, Fla. — Mayor Jerry Demings says there is not enough affordable housing

New 38-member task force to create final-action plan

"When individuals cannot have an adequate place for them to live and take care of their families, that creates a crisis in many, many different ways," said Mayor Jerry Demings.

His new 38-member " Housing for All Task Force " begins meeting in April with the goal of having a final-action plan done by the fall before the county's budget year begins in October.

This effort follows years of work. It is building off the recommendations from Orange County’s 2018 Regional Affordable Housing Initiative .

The mayor says there are only 13 available housing units per 100 people who have a need for affordable and available housing in the county.

"Success is going to be pretty easy to measure within a relatively short period of time. What we want that number to do is grow where we have more available housing for rent here for the very low-income earners," he said.

This initiative is a priority for Demings.

"I've had some 200 meetings now in this first 100 days, so it's something that I see, and it stares me in the face every day. So I just want to get about doing the business of moving the needle in regards to increasing the available housing stock in our area," he said.