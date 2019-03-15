FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was in for a surprise when he went to use the bathroom Thursday.

The man found an iguana inside his toilet bowl and called 911.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the man's home and removed the lizard from the toilet.

Firefighters then took the iguana outside and released it.

The fire department shared pictures of the iguana on social media.

"Can you imagine lifting the toilet seat and finding this? Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

The man reportedly called Florida Fish and Wildlife first, but was told the agency doesn't respond to those type of calls.