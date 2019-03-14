WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill introduced new gun control legislation on Wednesday in honor of 14-year old Jaime Guttenberg, one of the 17 people killed last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Under federal and many state laws, the same people prohibited from buying guns are also prohibited from buying ammunition. However, there are virtually no systems in place to enforce that.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jamie in the mass shooting in Parkland, is looking to solve that particular problem.

“My daughter was always taught to do what’s right. I think she would watch me now and tell me now, ‘Dad you’re doing what’s right,’" Guttenberg said in an interview with Spectrum News.

Guttenberg was back on Capitol Hill, which has become familiar territory in the year since Jamie's death.

“Jamie may be gone, but I’m still dealing with the reality of her death," he said.

Guttenberg stood alongside Democratic lawmakers Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-23rd District), and Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) and Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) as they introduced "Jamie's Law" named in her honor.

“Even though ammunition is every bit as necessary for the operation of a firearm as the firearm itself, federal law does not require a background check to prevent prohibited purchasers from purchasing ammunition," Wasserman Schultz said. "Jamie’s Law would close that ammo loophole," she added.

The bill, introduced in both Chambers, comes weeks after the House passed significant gun control legislation requiring background checks for all firearm sales.

Currently, Jamie’s Law has no Republican support — many believe it would infringe on Second Amendment rights.

"I will be opposing that bill. It has no chance to move forward in the Senate," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-2nd District).

It's a reality Guttenberg said he's considered, but he maintains it does not discourage his effort.

“Hopefully the pressure from the voting public will get some cracks in that wall. If not, then on the Senate side, we’ll do the same thing we did on the House side — we’re going to fire enough people to flip the Senate," he explained.

"You look at one more election cycle, if we keep doing what we’re doing within one more election cycle, gun safety will be the law of this land,” he added.

Guttenberg said he’ll continue to fight for change because that’s what Jamie would have wanted.

“I have only one mission in life right now because of what happened to my daughter," he said.

Guttenberg said he's met with both Florida Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott in the last month. He said neither one of them are willing to support the bill at this time.