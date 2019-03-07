ORLANDO, Fla. — Tucked away amongst the classrooms inside Jones High School is a museum. Gold-framed pictures, glass-encased mementos and hanging racks of newspaper stories tells the school's 124 year history.

Jones High School opened in 1865

It has a rich history, especially for those in the black community

UCF helped to digitized photos, yearbook

Visit the Jones High School Historical Society, Inc.

"You don't have to go in a history book to see the history. It is right here," said Allison Kirby, Jones High School principal.

Students stumble on upon it daily. J. Vlaney Virgile and A'Ceon Cobb are two freshman who quickly find themselves pointing excitedly in numerous directions when celebrities they recognize catch their eye.

"I know who that is, he is an actor or something," said Cobb.

"What?! You don't know who Wesley Snipes is bro?" replied Virgile.

The surprise, aww and wonder is the same no matter the generation.

"Who is that cool guy?" laughs Walter Hawkins, president of the Jones High School Historical Society.

"There you are," giggles Kirby alongside Hawkins. "Who is that cool guy with his glasses? And then. There you are, throwing the ball."

It is rare for any high school to have a museum, but when you have a history as rich as Jones High School, it makes sense.

"It says we do not want to forget where we came from," said Hawkins. "I get so excited when I come through here."

Opened in 1895, Jones High School remained the only public high school for black Americans to attend until the 1960s. The Jones High Historical Society collected everything in the room, with help from alumni, in hopes of preserving the history.

The problem up until recently though, it that only Jones High School students and staff can come and enjoy it in person. Being a school, the regular public cannot just walk inside to look.

"It didn't exist on the internet at all. It didn't exist digitally at all," said Robert Cassanello, an University of Central Florida associate professor of history.

Therefore, Cassanello and his students set out to change that fact. They began digitizing the pictures, yearbooks and memorabilia onto a website.

"Jones High was so much more than a high school. You can think of it as a high school plus. And it was at one point in time the center of the community," said Cassanello.

Now everything in the museum can be seen on the Jones Historical Society website .

"A lot of these people they went to Jones, and they did something, either for the community or like they became something. And that shows, Jones is really the Great Jones High School," said Virgile.

The digitizing of the museum was made possible through a partnership with UCF and Jones High School.