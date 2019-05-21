KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Voters in Osceola County will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election to decide if they want to pay more in sales tax to fix roads.

Currently, Osceola County has a $1.1 billion backlog in road construction needs.

If voters approved the one-cent hike, it would generate $67 million a year.

Not only would it be used to fix potholes, it would also help expand public transportation and relieve rush hour bottlenecks.

"We got a big problem, so it's got to be solved somehow," said voter Frank Townsend.

However, an increase would make Osceola County's sales tax 8.5 percent, the highest allowed in the state.

"In some areas it's pretty bad, in some areas it's OK, you know? They need some fixing for sure, but I don't want it come out of my little check from my retirement," said voter Teresita Franco.

Proponents say tourists will pay nearly half of the money raised from the sales tax.

Across the county, signs both for and against the increase have popped up.

Osceola County Manager Don Fisher talks about the proposed one-cent tax increase.