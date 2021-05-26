St. CLOUD, Fla. — Despite the pandemic, the City of St. Cloud is seeing more businesses than before.

What You Need To Know About 1,800 new businesses have been registered



The city’s goal is to promote local shopping





Before COVID-19 the City of St. Cloud had 1,500 registered businesses but that number has now gone up by 300.

Breeze in Downtown St. Cloud is a newer business that opened in January. Summer Rawson, the managing partner, said opening in the middle of a pandemic is not something they planned for but said the timing and pricing were right.

“You know moving forward we want to be a thriving business and we would like the opportunity to open another one in a year or so,” Rawson said.

St. Cloud’s monthly market in Downtown is happening on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The city’s goal is to promote local shopping.