St. CLOUD, Fla. — Despite the pandemic, the City of St. Cloud is seeing more businesses than before.
- About 1,800 new businesses have been registered
- The city’s goal is to promote local shopping
Before COVID-19 the City of St. Cloud had 1,500 registered businesses but that number has now gone up by 300.
Breeze in Downtown St. Cloud is a newer business that opened in January. Summer Rawson, the managing partner, said opening in the middle of a pandemic is not something they planned for but said the timing and pricing were right.
“You know moving forward we want to be a thriving business and we would like the opportunity to open another one in a year or so,” Rawson said.
St. Cloud’s monthly market in Downtown is happening on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The city’s goal is to promote local shopping.
