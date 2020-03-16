PORT ORANGE, Fla. — One cyclist says crossing the street can be treacherous at one busy intersection in Volusia County.

Kirk Mandus says he has been nearly hit while crossing a Port Orange intersection

SUBMIT a question or concern to Traffic Inbox here

Kirk Mandus says there have been several instances when he has almost been hit while crossing Williamson Boulevard at Taylor Road in Port Orange.

"I'd say every other time I go across here I have a close call. I even almost was hit by a state trooper once," Mandus said.

Mandus rides 20 miles a day on his low-to-the-ground recumbent bicycle.

"I do a Hail Mary a lot of times, but I feel like I'm a crazy person because I'm already on a recumbent half the time, and I'm flailing my arms trying to get everybody's attention," he said.

When Mandus has to cross Williamson Boulevard, he has a hard time getting cars turning right off Taylor Road to stop for him, even when the crosswalk signal is activated.

There is a yield to pedestrians sign on Taylor Road, but he says it is not enough.

The local transportation planning organization is studying that area and has discussed changes to the crosswalk.

"FDOT will review the intersection to determine if additional signage is necessary," according to FDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali in a statement. "Additionally, FDOT will conduct a study to determine if a Leading Pedestrian Interval, or LPI, should be implemented."

An LPI would illuminate the walk signal 5 to 7 seconds before the green light, giving pedestrians a head start, allow them to establish themselves to be seen better by turning drivers.

"I do want to stay alive and I do enjoy cycling, so I'd rather flail my arms around and not get hit then be cool and run over," Mandus said.