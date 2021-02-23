GREECE, N.Y. — The founder of a popular bakery in Greece passed away last year, and now his son is passing the bakery’s legacy on to his apprentice.

Matt Belk started at Jackson’s Bakery 15 years ago as an apprentice.

"Matt was walking across my parking lot one day, and we introduced each other. He literally told me you should give me a job. So I did," former owner Jim Symonds said.

And now his love for baking is stronger than ever.

"I love all the great baked goods, and starting from nothing, just raw ingredients, and making products the community enjoys as a whole," Belk said.

Symonds is his mentor, the son of the bakery’s founder Jack. Eighteen years ago, Jim bought the bakery from his father, who passed away this past Christmas at 96. And the community cherished that legacy.

"When Jack died, there were all sorts of people who stepped up and wanted to tell us, myself and my family, how important it was to them," Symonds said.

Approaching 70 himself, now it’s Jim’s turn to pass the torch. And he’s passing it to Matt, who is the new owner of the bakery.

"He’s hardworking, honest, and well-intended," Symonds said.

Jackson’s Bakery turns 75 next year, so tradition and heritage is important. And Matt swears he’s going to honor both.

"The recipes are ingenious, and they will stand the test of time," Belk said. "So I put everything into continuing they have built here."