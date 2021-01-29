A coach in Pine Hills is teaching kids how to box for a better future, one round at a time.

Without an actual facility, Alberto Hernandez runs his non-profit: New Lunar Boxing Club out of a portable gym.

Despite the challenges, he wants to expand to Osceola County and provide more of his free services.

His training plan? To teach these children how to throw some punches and empower them along the way.

“My titles are life lessons … I want them to graduate as engineers, architects, and chefs. The opportunities are endless,” Hernandez said in Spanish.

Hernandez said his biggest wish is to have a real, tangible place to train.

New Lunar Boxing Club offers training to these kids at no cost, to help with any resources or to sign up your child, click here and Hernandez can be reached out: 1-407-480-7080.