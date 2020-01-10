BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – With the 92nd Academy Award nominations out, the film receiving the most attention with 11 nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Actor, which was widely predicted by movie critics, is Joker.

Movie fans and critics correctly speculated that the nominations would mirror the recent winners from the Golden Globes. Numerous local celebrities who call Los Angeles home received some major nods from the Academy of Motion Pictures.

Los Angeles resident Joaquin Phoenix took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of a comic book villain in Joker. Phoenix beat Adam Driver, who was nominated in the same category for Marriage Story, for the award. Now the question is which of the actors will take home the Oscar.

As The Irishman received several Oscar nominations, the question arose of whether or not Netfllix movies can or should be considered. While the movies are confined to the streaming platform, many of them have premiered at major fall film festivals in 2019.

One of the nominations already announced on the Oscar's shortlist is Diane Warren's song "I'm Standing With You" from the movie Breakthrough. Warren's song was performed by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

Best Picture:

Joker

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Ford v Ferrari

Little Women

Marrriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Leading Actor:

Antonio Banderas: Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Adam Driver: Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix: Joker

Jonathan Price: The Two Popes

Leading Actress:

Cynthia Erivo: Harriet

Scarlett Johansson: Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan: Little Women

Charlize Theron: Bombshell

Renee Zellweger: Judy

Supporting Actor:

Al Pacino: The Irishman

Brad Pitt: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Tom Hanks: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins: The Two Popes

Joe Pesci: The Irishman

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates: Richard Jewell

Laura Dern: Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson: Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh: Little Women

Margot Robbie: Bombshell

Director:

Martin Scorsese: The Irishman

Todd Phillips: Joker

Sam Mendes: 1917

Quentin Tarantino: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho: Parasite

Original Screenplay:

Knives Out: Written by Rian Johnson

Written by Rian Johnson Marriage Story: Written by Noah Baumbach

Written by Noah Baumbach 1917 : Written by Sem Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

: Written by Sem Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood: Written by Quentin Taratino

Parasite: Screenplay written by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won. Story by Bong Joon Ho

Adapted Screenplay:

The Irishman: Steven Zaillian

Steven Zaillian Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi Joker: Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver Little Women: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig The Two Popes: Anthony McCarten

Visual Effects:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cinematography:

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Film Editing:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Production Design:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

As speculation swirled around which films would receive Oscar nominations, many people released their lists early of which movies they believe will take home a nomination.

Here are the films we correctly predicted to be nominated include:

Joker

Marriage Story

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Ford v Ferrari

The Farewell

Bombshell

Judy

Documentary Feature:

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Aquarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

The Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

Documentary Short Subject:

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film:

Czech Republic: The Painted Bird

Estonia: Truth and Justice

France: Les Miserables

Hungary: Those Who Remained

North Macedonia: Honeyland

Poland: Corpus Christi

Russia: Beanpole

Senegal: Atlantics

South Korea: Parasite

Spain: Pain and Glory

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joke

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Music: Original Score

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell”

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

Music: Original Song

“Speechless” from Aladdin

" Letter To My Godfather” from The Black Godfather

Letter To My Godfather” from “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

“Never Too Late” from The Lion King

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn

“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

The Oscars will take place Sunday, February 9 at 5 p.m.