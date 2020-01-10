BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – With the 92nd Academy Award nominations out, the film receiving the most attention with 11 nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Actor, which was widely predicted by movie critics, is Joker.
Movie fans and critics correctly speculated that the nominations would mirror the recent winners from the Golden Globes. Numerous local celebrities who call Los Angeles home received some major nods from the Academy of Motion Pictures.
Los Angeles resident Joaquin Phoenix took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of a comic book villain in Joker. Phoenix beat Adam Driver, who was nominated in the same category for Marriage Story, for the award. Now the question is which of the actors will take home the Oscar.
As The Irishman received several Oscar nominations, the question arose of whether or not Netfllix movies can or should be considered. While the movies are confined to the streaming platform, many of them have premiered at major fall film festivals in 2019.
One of the nominations already announced on the Oscar's shortlist is Diane Warren's song "I'm Standing With You" from the movie Breakthrough. Warren's song was performed by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.
Best Picture:
- Joker
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Ford v Ferrari
- Little Women
- Marrriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite
Leading Actor:
- Antonio Banderas: Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio: Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Adam Driver: Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix: Joker
- Jonathan Price: The Two Popes
Leading Actress:
- Cynthia Erivo: Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson: Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan: Little Women
- Charlize Theron: Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger: Judy
Supporting Actor:
- Al Pacino: The Irishman
- Brad Pitt: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Tom Hanks: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins: The Two Popes
- Joe Pesci: The Irishman
Supporting Actress:
- Kathy Bates: Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern: Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson: Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh: Little Women
- Margot Robbie: Bombshell
Director:
- Martin Scorsese: The Irishman
- Todd Phillips: Joker
- Sam Mendes: 1917
- Quentin Tarantino: Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho: Parasite
Original Screenplay:
- Knives Out: Written by Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story: Written by Noah Baumbach
- 1917: Written by Sem Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood: Written by Quentin Taratino
- Parasite: Screenplay written by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won. Story by Bong Joon Ho
Adapted Screenplay:
- The Irishman: Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi
- Joker: Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- Little Women: Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes: Anthony McCarten
Visual Effects:
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Cinematography:
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Film Editing:
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Production Design:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite
As speculation swirled around which films would receive Oscar nominations, many people released their lists early of which movies they believe will take home a nomination.
Here are the films we correctly predicted to be nominated include:
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Irishman
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- 1917
- Parasite
- Jojo Rabbit
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Farewell
- Bombshell
- Judy
Documentary Feature:
- Advocate
- American Factory
- The Apollo
- Aquarela
- The Biggest Little Farm
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- The Sama
- The Great Hack
- Honeyland
- Knock Down the House
- Maiden
- Midnight Family
- One Child Nation
Documentary Short Subject:
- After Maria
- Fire in Paradise
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in Warzone
- Life Overtakes Me
- The Nightcrawlers
- St. Louis Superman
- Stay Close
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film:
- Czech Republic: The Painted Bird
- Estonia: Truth and Justice
- France: Les Miserables
- Hungary: Those Who Remained
- North Macedonia: Honeyland
- Poland: Corpus Christi
- Russia: Beanpole
- Senegal: Atlantics
- South Korea: Parasite
- Spain: Pain and Glory
Makeup and Hairstyling:
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Downton Abbey
- Joke
- Judy
- Little Women
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Music: Original Score
- Avengers: Endgame
- Bombshell”
- The Farewell
- Ford v Ferrari
- Frozen II
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- The King
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Motherless Brooklyn
- 1917
- Pain and Glory
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Us
Music: Original Song
- “Speechless” from Aladdin
- "Letter To My Godfather” from The Black Godfather
- “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
- “Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA
- “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
- “Stand Up” from Harriet
- “Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- “Never Too Late” from The Lion King
- “Spirit” from The Lion King
- “Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn
- “A Glass of Soju” from Parasite
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
- “High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
- “Glasgow” from Wild Rose
The Oscars will take place Sunday, February 9 at 5 p.m.