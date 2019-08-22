LONGWOOD, Fla. — A trail in Seminole County is more than just a chance to get outside. It’s a chance to see some art.

For years artist Jeff Sonksen has painted murals along several miles of the Seminole Wekiva Trail, particularly in the Longwood area. The project is known as "Paint the Trail."

The dozens of murals range from celebrities to more somber tributes, like paintings of fallen law enforcement officers and military personnel, or the victims of mass shootings.

Not all of the pieces are murals though. Some are 3-D works of art, like a big "Comics" piece reporter Jeff Allen spotted recently.

There's the front door of the TARDIS from Doctor Who. There's Snoopy's dog house. There are various types of wings, cutout displays, and other spots for great Instagrammable photos. There are even chalk boards where you can leave messages.

The murals pop up sporadically along the Seminole Wekiva Trail, where ever Sonksen can get permission to paint the homeowners' fences.

This week, the mayor of Longwood awarded Sonksen the Key to the City award for his work.

The Seminole Wekiva Trail starts at State Road 46 and runs down the western side of the county, along Markham Woods Road. Much of Sonksen's art can be found between Lake Mary Boulevard and EE Williamson Road. Trailheads to park your vehicle and walk the trail can be found on the Seminole County website.

To see more pieces from Paint the Trail, head to Sonksen's Facebook page.