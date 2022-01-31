For the second time this month, at least six historically Black colleges and universities received threats on the same day.

Threats were made at Albany State University in Albany, Georgia; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland; Delaware State University in Dover; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to university and police officials.

In some instances, classes were canceled and campuses were locked down.

Albany State University said it received a bomb threat to its academic buildings and that law enforcement officials were investigating. Classes were canceled and all campuses were closed.

The Bethune-Cookman campus also was locked down, the university and Daytona Beach police said. School officials have not provided any details about the threat, citing the ongoing investigation, but CNN reported the university received a bomb threat. Bethune-Cookman said the Volusia County Sheriff's Office also is assisting in the response.

Bowie State University said in a tweet that it was closed temporarily “due to an emergency on campus.” All people on campus were advised to shelter in place, and classes were held online.

The Maryland state fire marshal’s office said its bomb technicians and bomb-sniffing dogs were assisting university police as they swept the campus.

Delaware State University confirmed to Spectrum News that it received a bomb threat and that university police were investigating.

Howard University Professor Ana Lucia Araujo tweeted a screen capture of a university safety alert about a bomb threat at the school’s administration building. The alert said the threat was made around 4:35 a.m. and that the Metropolitan Police Department and university police were investigating.

Araujo tweeted again around 7:30 a.m. saying police have issued an “all clear.”

And at Southern University, the campus was placed on lockdown and classes were canceled until further notice, the school said in an emergency alert.

Judson University, an evangelical Christian university, tweeted a little after 9 a.m. Central time that the Elgin Police Department issued an all-clear after searching all campus buildings. The school had already canceled all daytime classes and events.

On Jan. 4, at least eight historical Black college and universities also received bomb threats. That group also included Howard, as well as Spelman College in Atlanta; Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Norfolk State University in Virginia; North Carolina Central University in Durham; Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas; Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans.

Note: This article was updated to include more information about the Bethune-Cookman University threat.