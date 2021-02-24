SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After hiring a new superintendent two weeks ago, the Seminole County School Board on Tuesday night voted to rescind the job offer.

What You Need To Know Chad Farnsworth was hired to be the new superintendent



But many cried out that Serita Beamon got more votes than Farnsworth



Superintendent search committee gave Beamon more votes than Farnsworth

Chad Farnsworth was hired at the last school board meeting on February 9, but at Tuesday night's meeting, several people asked the board to instead hire their other finalist, school district attorney Serita Beamon.

During public comment, many pointed out the superintendent search committee gave Beamon more votes than Farnsworth. They argued she was the more qualified candidate.

"How can an applicant receive 21 yes votes from 21 superintendent search committee members, and was the only applicant that received a yes vote from each member," said one person during the public comment.

Farnsworth was sitting in the audience. Board members originally confirmed Farnsworth by a vote of 3 to 2, with the other two votes going to Beamon.

The school board voted 3 to 2 to rescind the offer and schedule a special meeting to decide who the superintendent will be.