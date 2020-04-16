VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — While Gov. Ron DeSantis says he hopes to get students back to class this school year, Volusia County Schools is preparing in case that doesn’t happen.

Volusia County Schools designing 30 more days of distance learning

DeSantis said he hopes to get students back to class this school year

LIVE UPDATES: Latest Developments Affecting Central Florida

The school district is currently working on designing 30 more days of distance lesson plans. They are also buying 2,000 more laptops and increasing the number of hot spots.

While Volusia’s superintendent says he would like to err on the side of caution in terms of safety, he said he is concerned with the long-term effects of being out of school.

“Engaging as some of the distance learning is, it doesn’t replace a teacher, and a teacher is the most powerful variable for student achievement, and not having that teacher face-to-face every day is a concern for me,” said Dr. Scott Fritz, Superintendent of Volusia County Schools.

Mom of three Kim Short, who is busy in her new role on teacher, sees both sides of the big dilemma.

“I feel differently each day and probably within the day I feel differently, because I have a senior and he’s missing out on things, and so I do feel sad for him … but then if we go back to school and this does spread, does that mean he won’t be starting college?” Short said. "So I don’t really know what the right answer is.”

As of now, all schools are slated to be closed through May 1.