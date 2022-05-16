BUFFALO, N.Y. — Support is pouring into Buffalo following the deadly mass shooting over the weekend.

The location was evidently a key part of the investigation as authorities believe this was a targeted attack and a hate crime.

Crime scene tape remains up on Monday from Saturday's disturbing incident at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. The entire scene is still being held by authorities. The store will remain closed as long as needed as the investigation continues.

Authorities say the suspect was specifically taking aim at a Black community as they look to prosecute the case.

On Saturday, police say 18-year-old Payton Gendron live-streamed as he opened fire on men, women and children who were running weekend errands at the store.

He was dressed in military gear, police say, armed with a modified AR-15.

Having a hard time finding words to write.



But @KellyKhatibtv and I are here this morning with the latest on the investigation, remembering the victims and how you can help feed the community. pic.twitter.com/hqEjJzRKdu — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) May 16, 2022

Gendron allegedly first opened fire in the parking lot, shooting four people, three of them fatally, according to investigators.

Then, as the suspect entered the Tops store, he was confronted by a retired BPD officer who was working as a security guard. Aaron Salter, 55, shot the suspect, but because of the body armor that police say Gendron was wearing, the shot had no effect.

Salter was then shot and killed by Gendron, police say.

Salter is being hailed as a hero with state leaders saying because of his bravery, there is no doubt that people were able to escape with their lives.

According to authorities, a total of 13 people were shot. Of those, 11 were Black. Ten of the victims died, police say.

FBI on scene as well as BFD’s Field Communications Unit pic.twitter.com/FXDSuQtCGM — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) May 16, 2022

Multiple law enforcement sources say that investigators do believe a 180-page manifesto, uploaded to the internet, came from the alleged shooter, Gendron, who is from Conklin, New York.

Spectrum News 1 has obtained a copy, which is filled with racist and antisemitic, anti-immigrant language and imagery, as well as a hand-drawn map of the store and detailed descriptions of the weapons he would use.

Investigators say Gendron targeted the neighborhood because of its location in a heavily Black and minority populated area of Buffalo.

The suspect remains at the Erie County Jail on suicide watch and isolated from other inmates. Police say he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Authorities executed warrants at his Conklin home, 200 miles away from Buffalo, and his parents are cooperating.

Outside Tops this morning and the streets are lined with chalk messages of love for the victims of Saturday’s shooting and support for the families left behind to deal with this horrific tragedy.Focusing on the love.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3nKTbBUw4W — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) May 16, 2022

As the investigation continues, Buffalo is still coming to terms with what happened.

A memorial was put up shortly after the tragedy and it has only grown since.

Donations from the community are also pouring in as the Tops is one of the only locations on the east side of Buffalo to buy food. The area is known as a food desert.