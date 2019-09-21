VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A standoff situation at a Daytona Beach hotel has ended on Saturday afternoon.

No reason given to why he barricaded himself

Daytona Beach Police Department sent in its SWAT team into the Ocean Breeze Club Hotel at 640 North Atlantic Ave. just past noon to confront a barricaded man inside the hotel.

Police evacuated the area and shut down A1A out of an abundance of caution Saturday morning.

A man who says it all unfolded so quickly.

"I came down I got up about quarter to 8 the police were everywhere. After I got back i found out what had happened," he said.

Police have not released the name of the man or gave a reason why he barricaded himself.