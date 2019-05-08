ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the gunman who killed a man in Orlando's Lizzie Rogers Park on Tuesday night.

There is no suspect description

Man's identity not released

At around 9:07 p.m., Orlando Police Department officers arrived at Lizzie Rogers Park at 2130 Long St., across from State Road 408 Camping World Stadium just west of downtown.

Someone found a man's body who had obvious gunshot wounds. At this point, there is no suspect description at this point nor is there any clear motive.

The Orlando Police Department is hoping there are witnesses who may have seen or heard something.



Officers canvassed the area, collecting as much evidence as they could.

Because of the nature of the crime and it is on the backend of Orange Center Elementary School, authorities are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, or 911.