FLORIDA — A man is accused of stealing a hammer to carjack a truck, then eventually stealing a Florida Highway Patrol car and trying to run over troopers, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Shane Jensen is accused of stealing a hammer from a Clearwater Home Depot. He allegedly stole a hammer and went outside to break into a truck, authorities say.

A teenager was in that truck and was forced out and Jensen took off on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

That truck was located on the Florida Turnpike near Vero Beach.

At around 4 p.m., Thursday, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted the 22-year-old Largo resident walking along the Florida's Turnpike in Okeechobee County.

The trooper thought Jensen was medically distressed so he stopped him around mile marker 181.

However, when the trooper stepped away to get him water from a Road Ranger that had pulled up behind the trooper's marked 2013 FHP Dodge Charger, Jensen allegedly took off in the trooper's car.

The chase moved into Osceola County where investigators say Jensen tried running over at least three troopers.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to use stop sticks, however, Jensen was able to avoid them. Yet, he entered the grass median and came to a stop against a guardrail, stated authorities in a news release.

Jensen got out of the Charger and took off into the woods, where he was arrested by the FHP and taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was charged with stealing the patrol car and reckless driving in Okeechobee County. However, additional charges are pending.