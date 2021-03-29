STATEWIDE — Floridians ages 40 and up can get the coronavirus vaccine statewide beginning Monday, and those ages 18 and up become eligible next week.

What You Need To Know Floridians ages 40+ now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine



18+ age group becomes eligible April 5



FEMA-supported site at Valencia College now offering 3k first doses per day

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Thursday. The expansion comes one week after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings expanded vaccine access to that same age group at the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site.

Floridians ages 50 and up became eligible statewide last Monday, March 22. Orange County began offering the vaccine to Floridians ages 40 and up at the Orange County Convention Center the same day.

The governor has been touting his “seniors first” vaccination approach from day one. State data shows more than 3.3 million people ages 65 and up have received at least their first dose of the vaccine in Florida, out of 5.6 million people total.

Meanwhile, the FEMA-supported vaccination site at the Valencia College West Campus is offering 3,000 first doses Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.



From then onward, 1,000 first doses will offered through next Wednesday, April 7, but additional daily doses may be added based on vaccine supply.



Second doses are being offered through April 14.

Then the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered for the last two weeks of operations, April 14-28.

For parents with teenagers who are ages 16 or 17 years old, those teens will become eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, starting April 5. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only FDA-approved vaccine for that age group.

And on April 5, anyone 18 and older can start getting the vaccinations.



This story has been updated to include clarification from FDEM that 3,000 first doses are being offered at the Valencia College vaccination hub Monday only, but the remaining days may have additional first doses beyond 1,000 allotted based on supply.