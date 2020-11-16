VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial participant who lives in Central Florida has high hopes after the news Monday about the efficacy of the vaccine in the trial so far.

Moderna says early data shows its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, joining Pfizer in taking the lead on potential vaccines.

We first talked to Chintana Ohl in September, when she got her first vaccine dose at Accel Research Sites in DeLand.

Chintana Ohl is taking part in the Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial at Accel Research in DeLand. Moderna now says early data shows the vaccine is 94.5% effective. @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8F4nu70GnB — JSotoNews13 (@JSotoNews13) November 16, 2020

She has now received three doses.

"It's been great," Ohl said Monday. "I have a very good feeling about this company."

Ohl said she wanted to take part to not only make a difference for her family's health, but the entire world.

How did she react to Moderna's news?

"Oh yeah, got goosebumps," Ohl said. "I feel very good."

She said she's confident Moderna will deliver a safe and effective vaccine.

"I feel fine. I didn't have any side effects," Ohl said.

She hopes to visit her native Thailand again one day soon, as Moderna and competitor Pfizer now both say they have vaccines that are so far proving effective.

This news puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the United States. Moderna expects to have about 20 million doses by the end of the year.