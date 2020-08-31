STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis' moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire on Tuesday.

This comes as hundreds of thousands of Floridians are still unemployed and looking for financial assistance.

Over the past few months, Spectrum News brought you stories of renters and homeowners unable to make payments because they've been furloughed or laid off.

The governor's moratorium, first implemented in April, allows people who are behind on rent or mortgage payments to remain in their homes without eviction concerns.

DeSantis has extended the order several times.

However, now it is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, September 1.

Housing reform advocates have gathered at the governor's mansion calling for extensions to the moratorium, saying Floridians need more time.​

They are also looking for long-term solutions to help Floridians avoid losing their homes or being evicted.

Since the governor has previously extended this order, the question remains will he do it again before the deadline.

Foreclosure defense attorney Charles Gallagher III said if you are behind on payments, it is best to start addressing the problem.

"Work out some type of plan that would provide something more than just your monthly rent each month to chip away at that surplus of rent that accrued over that time frame," Gallagher said.

Even if the moratorium expires Tuesday, it could take months for foreclosures and eviction orders to move through the court system.