ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A coronavirus outbreak at a Central Florida nursing home has local and state experts keeping close watch.

It has happened at the Ocoee Health Center, where dozens are infected.

A total of 66 residents there have the virus. Twenty-two of them have been hospitalized.

Thirty staffers have also tested positive.

The first reported case came on June 25.

Staff from the Agency for Health Care Administration will survey the facility Friday.

Orange County's Dr. Raul Pino says they always keep a list of long term care facilites that seem to need special attention for one reason or another -- and Ocoee Health Center is on that list.

The nursing home is isolating people with the virus from other residents.

"The state health department will go and observe for 12 hour shifts their practices – to try to identify if the outbreak was due to some lack of infection control practice," Pino said.

Pino added that the health department wil normally suggest facilities with big outbreaks hire a staffing company to supplement nursing staff for those who are currently in quarantine.