KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Mercy Foundation is delivering food to those in need in places like Marydia and McLaren Circle in Kissimmee, despite the coronavirus cases rising.

But that’s not all they do. The nonprofit also has a free medical clinic, services for domestic violence victims, and educational outreach.

“Working with people of all different places, regardless of their life circumstances. It’s a very much inclusive organization, everybody is welcome,” said Charlie Reed, who is part of the executive committee for the Mercy Foundation. “We need people all the time.”

The Mercy Foundation will have a virtual event that is open to the public on Friday called: United We Stand to talk about COVID, going back to school and unity in the community starting at 7 p.m.