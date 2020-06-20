STATEWIDE — Saturday’s coronavirus numbers for the Sunshine State have hit more than 4,000, breaking the previous day’s record.

According to Florida’s Health Department, Saturday saw 4,049 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths.

Saturday’s new numbers are higher compared to the then record-breaking number of 3,822 cases of the virus on Friday. The day before had 3,207 cases.

Central Florida and Tampa counties have seen a jump of COVID-19 cases. For example, on Friday, there were 374 new cases in Orange County within a 24-hour period, stated the Florida’s Department of Health.

Polk and Seminole counties also had triple-digit increases on Friday.

However, Saturday’s numbers were similar and yet different from what was seen in the last few days. For Saturday, both Orange and Seminole counties saw a decrease in cases: 295 and 88, respectively, while Polk County saw 114 cases.

Because of the increase of coronavirus case numbers, local leaders have taken action. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an executive order that requires all county residents and visitors to wear a face mask in public, which went into effect on Saturday.



However, there are no fines or penalties against anyone violating the face mask mandate.

On the other side of the state, people in the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas are required to wear face masks and on Saturday, those two cities were giving away masks.