ORLANDO, Fla. — Close to three weeks into the stay at home order in Orange County, many restaurants and retailers are feeling the impact, concerned about their business and their employee’s futures.

The Corona Cigar Co. has seen their business change drastically in recent weeks as retail shops shut down or limit hours for carry-out options.

“Retail has been severely impacted,” said Jeff Borysiewicz, Corona Cigar Co. President.

Outside the Corona Cigar Co. shops, gone are the crowds of people who come to sit and talk, enjoying a cigar and a cocktail.

"It’s been very, very difficult,” Borysiewicz said.

While retail sales are limited or shutdown during stay at home orders, the Corona Cigar Co. in Orlando is pushing to keep its 125 employees on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic, staying busy with online orders @MyNews13 #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/exylfNMXCv — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) April 14, 2020

They like many others, they're feeling the impact of stay at home orders.​ But down the road, staff stay busy. Online orders are booming, the mail-service sales of cigars keeping employees busy and on payroll.

“I’m glad at least that we’re able to keep people employed,” Borysiewicz said. “The mail order is really what’s protecting our business, being able to keep people on payroll."

Those online sales are ensuring that none of the company’s 125 employees have been furloughed or laid off.​ Still, the closures are taking a big bite out of their bottom line.

Borysiewicz said they applied for the Paycheck Protection Program being offered for businesses through the SBA right after it was announced, but that could take weeks. And while they may be able to weather this coronavirus storm, he worries neighboring shops may not make it.

“You can shut the business and the economy down, but what you didn’t do is shut down the obligations that the businesses have to the landlords, because they’ve sent very strong letters that say ‘here are the terms of the lease. You still need to pay me’,” he said.

Paying both rent and employees is quickly becoming a challenge for many businesses trying to hold out during this pandemic. Borysiewicz said he knows these closures are helping protect the public but is still hopeful these stay at home orders will soon be lifted soon.

“I understand what they’re doing," he said. "We obviously want to be able to come out of this health crisis and shorten this time we’ve got to be closed. It’s just, I think we’re all ready to get back to work and have some normalcy back in our lives."​