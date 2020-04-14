ORLANDO, Fla. — While senior citizens are especially at-risk when it comes to the coronavirus, there is another vulnerable group that needs to be addressed: the homeless.

In downtown Orlando, where homelessness is an ongoing issue, shelters are preparing for an influx. They are already down beds, because they have had to spread them out more.

Then there is concerns about bringing people in, who may have the virus.

“Right now we have a campus that is fairly safe. How do we bring people on without introducing that,” said John Hearn, president and CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida .

His shelter, the largest in the Orlando area, has been screening everyone before they enter the campus to be on the safe side.

The shelter has set up isolation areas for anyone showing symptoms. Between that and social distancing, he says the shelter is down some 50 beds.

Day-to-day operations have also changed since helping people find work and permanent housing. Operations have become more difficult.

Also, now meals are offered three times a day, instead of two.

And there is more paid staff, because volunteers are not allowed on campus with the stay-at-home order and that all adds up.

Hearn says it is looking like another $25,000 per week.

Currently, there are still open beds at the shelter and he wants to get the word out on that. Hearn is already scouting other options in case that changes.