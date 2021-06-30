GREECE, N.Y. — A Rochester sign company is fabricating and installing a 30 foot pylon sign to welcome visitors to Elm Ridge Center in Greece.

Skylight Signs helps businesses get noticed.

What You Need To Know Skylight Signs is a Rochester-based company that designs, manufactures and installs indoor and outdoor signs



Elm Ridge Center is getting a new 10'x10' digital entrance sign to display messages and product images



The Skylight crew is proud to be part of a positive update to the business landscape in Greece.

“A business that has no sign is a sign of no business,” said Michael Bonanno, owner of Skylight Signs.

The new sign at Elm Ridge Center is designed to grab the attention of motorists along W. Ridge Rd. in Greece. The sign includes a 10‘ x 10‘ high resolution electronic message center that can display detailed product images and advertising.

Michael Bonanno and his Skylight Signs team have designed and installed signs in the five county region—“Welcome to Rochester”, Wegman Companies, Howard Hanna, Bill Gray’s, DiBella’s and Wegmans ..to name a few. @SPECNews1ROC #SmallBiz #roc pic.twitter.com/QDbjIiWtnF — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 30, 2021

Michael Bonanno and his Skylight team design, manufacture, install and service signs proudly made in the USA with global components for both indoors and outdoors. Skylight Signs is locally owned and operated by Bonanno and Frank Cleere. You may have seen a sign made by Skylight Signs and didn’t even know it.

“Signs we have done in the past that are very excited about are the “Welcome to Rochester” sign that you see everywhere, on postcards on TV and on Spectrum News. We love that sign because we are Rochester. We have done signs for Wegmans, not just Wegman Companies, but also Wegmans and Howard Hanna when they had a big change over. I could go on,” said Michael Bonanno.

“This plaza has been dead for six or seven years and now with Wegman Companies stepping up to provide a new parking lot, paving and a brand new sign people are going to start looking for this plaza,” said Jim Colombo, project manager at Skylight Signs.

There’s plenty of detail work to finish up. Skylight Signs anticipates the sign will be lit by this weekend.