ORLANDO, Fla. — New Punjab Indian Restaurant has been providing aromatics to International Drive in Orlando for 32 years. We spent the day in the family-owned business to bring to life an Indian favorite.

“This is my profession from back home to India,” says chef and co-owner Gurmail Singh. “The chicken tikka masala is a very famous dish.”

While Chef's Kitchen typically shows you to recreate the recipes at home, but in this case, most of us don't own a large clay oven (tandoor), so the owners have done their very best to explain the process of creating one of their most customer-friendly, buttery, rich, and succulent dishes.

Let's eat!

Recipe and Instructions courtesy of Gurmail and Nama Singh, New Punjab

  • 28 oz boneless, skinless marinated chicken (chicken tikka); baked in tandoor (large clay oven)
  • Marinate chicken overnight with some yogurt, about 1 cup
  • Salt-to-taste
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoon fresh garlic & ginger
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • Masala sauce: 14 oz fresh crush tomatoes cooked a long time with 1 Tablespoon sauteed ginger and garlic and I teaspoon whole cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin powder. 1 teaspoon coriander powder is added, followed by 1 Cup heavy whipping cream and a hint of dried Fenugreek
  • 2 tablespoons sauteed small cut red and green bell peppers, to top the dish
  • 4 teaspoons fresh chopped cilantro leaves to garnish
  • This popular dish is enjoyed with fresh butter and Garlic Naan. All Naan bread is cooked in a tandoor.

For the Garlic Naan: 

  • 1 Cup any all purpose Flour 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt 
  • 1/2 sugar 
  • Quarter teaspoon Baking soda
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder 
  • Enough milk and water (50/50) to knead dough 