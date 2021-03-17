ORLANDO, Fla. — New Punjab Indian Restaurant has been providing aromatics to International Drive in Orlando for 32 years. We spent the day in the family-owned business to bring to life an Indian favorite.

“This is my profession from back home to India,” says chef and co-owner Gurmail Singh. “The chicken tikka masala is a very famous dish.”

While Chef's Kitchen typically shows you to recreate the recipes at home, but in this case, most of us don't own a large clay oven (tandoor), so the owners have done their very best to explain the process of creating one of their most customer-friendly, buttery, rich, and succulent dishes.

Let's eat!

Recipe and Instructions courtesy of Gurmail and Nama Singh, New Punjab

28 oz boneless, skinless marinated chicken (chicken tikka); baked in tandoor (large clay oven)

Marinate chicken overnight with some yogurt, about 1 cup

Salt-to-taste

½ teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoon fresh garlic & ginger

1 teaspoon turmeric

Masala sauce: 14 oz fresh crush tomatoes cooked a long time with 1 Tablespoon sauteed ginger and garlic and I teaspoon whole cumin seeds

1 teaspoon Cumin powder. 1 teaspoon coriander powder is added, followed by 1 Cup heavy whipping cream and a hint of dried Fenugreek

2 tablespoons sauteed small cut red and green bell peppers, to top the dish

4 teaspoons fresh chopped cilantro leaves to garnish

This popular dish is enjoyed with fresh butter and Garlic Naan. All Naan bread is cooked in a tandoor.

For the Garlic Naan: