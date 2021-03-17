ORLANDO, Fla. — New Punjab Indian Restaurant has been providing aromatics to International Drive in Orlando for 32 years. We spent the day in the family-owned business to bring to life an Indian favorite.
“This is my profession from back home to India,” says chef and co-owner Gurmail Singh. “The chicken tikka masala is a very famous dish.”
While Chef's Kitchen typically shows you to recreate the recipes at home, but in this case, most of us don't own a large clay oven (tandoor), so the owners have done their very best to explain the process of creating one of their most customer-friendly, buttery, rich, and succulent dishes.
Let's eat!
Recipe and Instructions courtesy of Gurmail and Nama Singh, New Punjab
- 28 oz boneless, skinless marinated chicken (chicken tikka); baked in tandoor (large clay oven)
- Marinate chicken overnight with some yogurt, about 1 cup
- Salt-to-taste
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoon fresh garlic & ginger
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- Masala sauce: 14 oz fresh crush tomatoes cooked a long time with 1 Tablespoon sauteed ginger and garlic and I teaspoon whole cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon Cumin powder. 1 teaspoon coriander powder is added, followed by 1 Cup heavy whipping cream and a hint of dried Fenugreek
- 2 tablespoons sauteed small cut red and green bell peppers, to top the dish
- 4 teaspoons fresh chopped cilantro leaves to garnish
- This popular dish is enjoyed with fresh butter and Garlic Naan. All Naan bread is cooked in a tandoor.
For the Garlic Naan:
- 1 Cup any all purpose Flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 sugar
- Quarter teaspoon Baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder
- Enough milk and water (50/50) to knead dough