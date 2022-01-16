The Hawaii Department of Transportation Harbors Division has signed another port agreement with a cruise line to resume sailing in Hawaiian waters.

World Residences at Sea signed an agreement formalizing health and safety protocols to operate a cruise line in Hawaii. Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line had previously signed port agreements with the state.

According to the latest CDC order, cruise lines that carry more than 250 persons (passengers and crew) with overnight stays are required to have a port agreement with local port and health authorities.

"The agreement requires each ship to have onboard testing and medical staff to ensure proper prevention, mitigation, and response protocols and training," according to a release. "Additionally, cruise lines have committed to full vaccination rates in addition to pre-board testing and onboard safety and cleaning protocols."

Travelers on cruise lines will still be required to participate in the state's Safe Travels program and upload proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results upon arrival in Hawaii.

World Residences at Sea calls itself a "community at sea," and is the world's largest private residential yacht. Its residents travel the globe without ever leaving home, according to the cruise line's website.