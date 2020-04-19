Hair salons and independent hairdressers have been facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with clients.

They have been closed in New York state since March 20.



Getting your hair or makeup done in a salon is considered a luxury to some. But SalonTRENDNewYork Owner Sherette Parker thinks it’s more than that.



"Getting your hair done is way more important than anyone has ever realized," she said.



Kellyn Nicolli is a hair client of Krista Owens, who is the owner of Lavish Salon in Syracuse.



Nicolli has been learning how to take care of her own beauty services, and it's been tough.



"Makes you appreciate what the beauty salons go through for us," she admitted.



She's willing to wait for the salons to open but she hopes it will be soon.



"I think we all have to be a little bit flexible when things do open up. We will be so excited to get our services done, to get our roots done," she said.



"It’s more than just getting glam, but this is essential," said Parker.



She mentioned beauty services uplift people’s mental health and they are crucial during trying times likes these with the COVID-19 shutdown where people's morale is down.



Yet salons aren’t considered essential, according to New York state mandates.



"I do think that people can unfortunately push their hair appointments out a little further to make sure that everyone is safe," said Owens.



The closure of both salons have caused their businesses to financially suffer.



"It’s definitely taking a financial toll," said Owens. My business is mostly what I make behind the chair."



"I’ve spent two weeks with my account and trying to get help and there is zero," revealed Parker.



This has forced owners to think of new solutions to keep business afloat.



"We have the ability to work on a one-on-one basis (if need be)," said Owens.



She suggested people could wait in cars until it’s their turn to be called.



Both salon owners said they've maintained a level of cleanliness prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and will continue to do so.



"Once the COVID started, we really upped our traditional sanitation to an even higher level," said Owens.



"The cleaning, the barbicide, the cleanliness the state already regulates," said Parker.



They said you can help their local businesses by buying salon-only products from them, as well as gift cards.



"I am definitely ready to get back to work," Parker said. "We care about each individual."