Work done in Rochester helped keep football fans safe at Super Bowl LIV.

L3Harris Technologies partnered with the Super Bowl Host Committee to supplying first responders with its brand new high-tech radios.

"When there's a variation or lack in service, our radios can go over LTE networks, WiFi so there's always continuous coverage which is different from traditional radios of the past. We've created a converged radio that allows that system to roam over cellular networks as well as traditional radio networks," said Michael Hayes, vice president of program management for L3Harris.

Those radios are manufactured in Rochester. L3Harris has supplied emergency equipment to law enforcement in southern Florida for more than 50 years.