ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Just in time for the holiday season, Gatorland has a brand new family friendly event for its visitors.

What You Need To Know Gatorland hosts first-ever Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down event



Event features festive displays, live entertainment, and photo ops



Visitors can also enjoy a holiday-themed scavenger hunt on the Gatorland Express Train

The “Alligator Capital of the World” is hosting its first-ever Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down, with the event taking place on select dates this month.

In addition to Christmas decorations around the park, the event features holiday displays where visitors can take selfies, a meet-and-greet with Gator Claus (Gatorland’s version of Santa Claus), and festive music and live entertainment.

Visitors might also spot other characters roaming the park, including Social Distancing Skunk Ape in festive attire.

And the holiday displays have their own Florida touches. The Sunshine state is known for its hot weather, so the snowmen featured in Gatorland’s display appear to be melting. Or they’re propped up in front of a fan trying to stay cool. Elsewhere, there's a Gingerbread Trailer Park, with several displays.

Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down event features festive displays, character photo ops, music and specialty food items. pic.twitter.com/xkMFD5lzpM — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) December 3, 2020

For the event, the Gatorland Express Train has been turned into a scavenger hunt with a holiday twist. Once aboard, visitors must help Bubba find all of his stolen Christmas presents. Along the way, a narrator shares a humor-filled story about Bubba’s search.

Visitors can also purchase specialty food items from Gatorland’s new holiday menu.

Gatorland, which reopened in May, has a number of health and safety measures in place. In addition to social distancing, increased cleaning takes place at the park throughout the day. Visitors are also required to wear face masks.

Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down is included with regular admission.

For more information, visit gatorland.com.