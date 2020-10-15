ORLANDO, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic may have sidelined Universal's Halloween Horror Nights this year, but the resort has found a way to get into the Halloween spirit.

What You Need To Know Universal has plenty of Halloween offerings



Two haunted houses are now open daily



There's also themed food and drinks



Skeletom Bar features themed decor and small bites

Since mid-September, Universal Studios Florida has offered up two haunted houses to park visitors. The houses — Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy — were initially set for this year's Halloween Horror Nights event. And what began as a weekend test run of the houses, has now expanded to a daily daytime offering for park visitors.

But haunted houses aren’t the only Halloween offerings Universal has available to visitors. The resort has conjured up a few festive activities and a slew of sweet and savory treats.

At Universal Studios Florida, visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt. During the Scarecrow Stalk, visitors can collect stamps at 13 locations throughout the park where scarecrow skeletons lurk to receive a bag of trick-or-treat candy.

Universal Orlando has several Halloween offerings this year. In addition to two haunted houses, there’s the Skeleton Bar, which has been set up at Cafe La Bamba. Inside, visitors will find themed food and drink items. pic.twitter.com/t5XD9XQZfP — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) October 15, 2020

Universal has also set up the Skeleton Bar inside the Café La Bamba. For a limited time, the venue is offering themed food and beverage items.

The menu features items such as the Bloody Charred Tandoori Skewer, a curry-marinated chicken with mango and radish slaw; Vegan Jack’D up Mac, which is cavatappi pasta with plant-based sausage, mushrooms, basil pesto and dairy-free cheese; and Screaming for S’mores Fries, which includes sweet potato fries topped with marshmallow, dark chocolate and graham cracker crumbs.

Also inside the Skelton Bar is a bar where visitors can order specialty drinks such as the Mango Inferno cocktail. This area also features themed decor that creates a creepy atmosphere.

Over at Universal's Islands of Adventure, there's trick-or-treating for the kids.

Universal Orlando has several health and safety measures in place that visitors will need to follow if they plan on going for Halloween fun. Measures include mandatory face masks, temperature checks and social distancing protocols.

The Halloween offerings are available now through November 1.