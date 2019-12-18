ORLANDO, Fla. – Another round of cold weather in Central Florida has caused Orlando's water parks to close.
- Orlando water parks close due to cold weather
- Volcano Bay, Typhoon Lagoon and Aquatica closed Wednesday, Thursday
- RELATED: 7-Day Weather Forecast
Universal's Volcano Bay, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Aquatica Orlando are closed Wednesday and Thursday. Island H2O Live!, Margaritaville Resort Orlando's water park, is also closed Wednesday.
Disney's Blizzard Beach is currently closed for its annual refurbishment.
Forecasted low temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s and low 50s.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.