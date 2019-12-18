ORLANDO, Fla. – Another round of cold weather in Central Florida has caused Orlando's water parks to close.

Volcano Bay, Typhoon Lagoon and Aquatica closed Wednesday, Thursday

Universal's Volcano Bay, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Aquatica Orlando are closed Wednesday and Thursday. Island H2O Live!, Margaritaville Resort Orlando's water park, is also closed Wednesday.

Disney's Blizzard Beach is currently closed for its annual refurbishment.

Forecasted low temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s and low 50s.