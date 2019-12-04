ORLANDO, Fla. — With just a few months to go before Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney is sharing a rare behind-the-scenes look.

On Wednesday, Disney took members of the media on a walk-through of the new attraction.

For those who remember The Great Movie Ride, Runaway Railway takes its place inside the Chinese Theater. Much of the lobby area still has its old-school Hollywood charm, minus the film artifacts.

Now the room has animated posters of various Mickey shorts that, according to the story, have also premiered at the theater.

From there we were led to the pre-show area, where a cartoon short titled, “Perfect Picnic” will play. The cartoon short sets up what riders will see in the attraction.

It ends with a special effect that creates the illusion that a hole has been blown in the screen. That hole reveals the entrance to where the ride vehicles await.

Imagineering senior creative director Charita Carter promises the attraction will have plenty of other “surprises.”

From there, riders will board trains that will take them on a wacky and zany adventure inside the world of the cartoon short they just watched.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway officially opens March 4.