KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Fun Spot is adding another coaster to its Kissimmee park, and now it has a name.

The coaster will be called "Hurricane," the company revealed Thursday.

The name was chosen from fan submissions. Last month, Fun Spot asked fans to submit family-friendly, Florida-themed names for the coaster. The winner of the contest, Savannah K., will get two season passes and a chance to be one of the first to ride it.

Once complete, Hurricane will be more than five stories tall and feature a triple out and back layout of more than 1,300 feet. Each coaster train will be able to hold up to six people.

Fun Spot, which also operates a park in Orlando, has said when the new coaster will open.