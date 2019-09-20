ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World added more names to its list of celebrity narrators for this year's Candlelight Processional at Epcot.

New additions include Chita Rivera and Warwick Davis, who join previously announced narrators Isabella Rossellini, Marlee Matlin, Whoopi Goldberg, Neil Patrick Harris, Pat Sajak, Gary Sinise, Steven Curtis Chapman, Edward James Olmos and Lisa Ling.

During the Candlelight Processional, the celebrity narrators provide a reading of the biblical Christmas story while accompanied by a live orchestra and a mass choir.

The performances take place nightly—at 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.—at the park's America Gardens Theatre.

The Candlelight Processional is part of the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, which runs November 29-December 30.

Here's the celebrity narrator lineup: